2 North Carolina tax preparers sentenced in filing scheme

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina tax preparers have pleaded guilty to charges that they prepared fraudulent tax returns with an estimated loss to the government of $1.5 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Court documents say Whitney Danielle Sales owned and operated a tax preparation business in Durham, and from 2014 to 2018 she and fellow tax return preparer Janelle Marie Corley prepared fraudulent returns for clients which claimed false education credits or manipulated the clients’ income to qualify for larger earned income tax credits.