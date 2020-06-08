2 Nebraska National Guard members test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two members of the Nebraska National Guard who helped police during protests have tested positive for coronavirus, and the the Guard says they plan to test all its personnel still on duty in Omaha and Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports nearly 600 members of the National Guard were assigned to assist law enforcement agencies beginning May 31 following several nights of protests in Nebraska after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The two guard members who began to show symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday were tested through Test Nebraska, which confirmed they contracted the virus.

“They are isolating, and we are now going to test all of the personnel still on duty for this mission in Lincoln or Omaha,” said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, public affairs officer for the Nebraska National Guard.

While the National Guard made adjustments to follow social distancing guidelines the best it could, and asked members to wear masks, Ingalsbe said it “was not always feasible” while they were working.

Ingalsbe said the National Guard will wrap up its role supporting police in Lincoln and Omaha, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol, on Tuesday.