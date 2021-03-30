2 Iowa State students who died when boat capsized identified March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 5:29 p.m.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State University students who died when their school crew boat capsized on a lake were residents of Washington D.C. and Illinois, authorities announced Tuesday.
Yaakov Ben-David, 20, a sophomore accounting major from Washington D.C., and Derek Nanni, 19, a freshman chemistry major from Normal, Illinois, drowned in the boating accident Sunday, Hamilton County and Iowa State police said.