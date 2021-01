HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii men each indicted with one federal count of a hate crime in the alleged beating of a white man on Maui in 2014 pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Kaulana Alo Kaonohi and Levi Aki, Jr. entered their pleas during a telephone conference from the Federal Detention Center jail in Honolulu. A trial date has been set for March. A judge will hear arguments later this week on whether they should be released pending trial.