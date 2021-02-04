2 Georgia jail inmates charged in jail death case

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia jail inmates have been charged in connection with the death of a third inmate, authorities said Thursday.

Ben Hill County inmate Telvin King, 30, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, battery and tampering with evidence in the December death of 30-year-old Demetris Lewis, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Collin Smith, 24, is charged with tampering with evidence and false statements. The GBI charged the two men on Jan. 26.