2 Elko-area residents killed in Mountain City Highway crash

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Two Elko-area residents have been killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the Mountain City Highway in northeast Nevada.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the driver and a passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta were headed south at a high rate of speed when the car went off the right shoulder and rolled several times north of the Tuscarora junction at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

The patrol says neither was wearing a seat belt and both were ejected.

A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The victims' names were being withheld pending notification of family.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com