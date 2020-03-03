2-1-2 juried exhibition continues at Ridgefield Guild of Artists

Exhibiting artists Sonia Bombart, Angela Miskis, Connie Brown, Kathleen Wrampe, Sharon Butler (juror), Karen Kent, and Chris Perry at Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 2-1-2 juried exhibition in front of one of Chris Perry's pieces.

2-1-2 Juried Exhibition: A Small Group Show is on exhibit at Ridgefield Guild of Artists through Sunday, March 8.

“It’s a juried show for five artists with two in the front gallery, one in the middle, and two in the back gallery,” said Pam Stoddart, executive director at the Guild. “It offers them the opportunity to show a body of their work, not just one or two pieces in a regular juried show.”

Sharon Butler, “Two Coats of Paint” blogger, was the juror for this show. She is a painter and arts writer and describes “Two Coats of Paint” as a “project that includes an online art journal, an artists’ residency, and other initiatives.” She selected Sonia Bombart and Kathleen Wrampe (a collaborative team), Angela Miskis, Connie Brown, Karen Kent and Chris Perry as the exhibiting artists.

On Sunday, March 8, the Guild will host a Walk & Talk and Final View from 2-4 p.m. when the artists will be on hand to discuss their artwork and art-making process. This event is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. For more information about this show and all Guild offerings, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.