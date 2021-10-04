1st projections: Rome mayor may fall short of making runoff FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2021 Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 10:57 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Ballot counting began Monday in Italy after two days of voting for mayors in many cities, and exit polls on Italian state TV indicated that populist Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi failed to automatically win a second term and might not have won enough to even clinch a runoff spot.
First projections on a small percentage of votes counted in other cities indicated other key races also appeared headed for runoffs on Oct. 17-18, in line with opinion polls in recent weeks.
