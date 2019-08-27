$1M in extra nursing home funding remains in limbo

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' office is calling lawmakers' failed attempt to ensure additional $1 million in funding for nursing homes a "political act with no productive goal."

Democrats and Republicans passed a joint order during Monday's special session to recall the bill from Mills' desk in hopes of fixing it. But a Senate Republican spokesman said late Monday Mills' office made clear she wouldn't release the bill.

On Tuesday, Mills' spokeswoman said her administration is identifying solutions and will work with lawmakers on a new bill in January.

Lawmakers this year passed $1 million in Medicaid funding on top of $8.5 million in state funding in Mills' budget.

But Mills held up the funding over concerns of exceeding a federal limit on payments to providers and jeopardize federal funding.