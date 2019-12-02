18 homes sold in Ridgefield before Thanksgiving weekend

Eighteen houses and one condominium worth a total of $9,573,700 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Nov. 13 to Nov. 27. Ridgefield property transfers include:

294 Old Stagecoach Road: Michael and Rosemarie Jacob to John and Kelsey Holt of Stamford, Nov. 13, $350,000.

254 George Washington Highway: Trust of Catherine Ghee of Milford to Allison West of Old Stagecoach Road, Nov. 13, $504,000.

929 North Salem Road: Trust of Lynn Harley Norton of Christiansted, Virgin Islands, to Jason and Jessica Mulligan, Nov. 15, $416,000.

24 Jefferson Drive: Thomas and Debra Carideo to Eric and Bonnie Ascher of Grove Street, Nov. 18, $525,000.

150 Minuteman Road: Hedgegrow Properties LLC of Weston to Aaron and Lacey Fraser of Yonkers, N.Y., Nov. 18, $590,000.

21 Barrack Hill Road: Eric and Blythe Zielinski of Sumeet Desai and Abhilasha Kelkar of Brookefield, Nov. 18, $500,000.

115 Norrans Ridge Drive: Darryl and Sarah Lomax of Charlotte, N.C., to Lorenzo and Corin Petroni, Nov. 18, $930,000.

61 Bob Hill Road: Michael and Beverly Barton to Paul and Jolanta Gatarska, Nov. 19, $475,000.

30 Great Hill Road: CV Building Concepts Inc. of Spring Valley Road to Matthew and Meredith Beenen of Barrack Hill, Nov. 19, $672,000.

135 Old Branchville Road: Jerry and Jeanene Hupy to David Perlmutter and Sara Kaplan of Chappaqua, N.Y., Nov. 19, $970,000.

29 Catoonah Street: Elizabeth Knapp to Catoonah Property LLC of Georgetown, Nov. 20, $500,000.

24 White Birch Road: Weimin Yin and Wenguang Han to Felicia and Shamon Nowling of Mamaroneck, N.Y., Nov. 20, $433,750.

6 Hollyberry Lane: Gretel Sakla to Ken and Mary Fitzpatrick of Celebration, Fla., Nov. 22, $205,000.

30 Peaceable Street: Leroy Kling Jr. to Thomas and Susan Galione of Oak Knoll Road, Nov. 22, $750,000.

79 Neds Mountain Road: Linda Berry to Virginia Knittel of Taconic, Conn., Nov. 25, $549,000.

4 Cook Close (Casagmo): Marc and Barbara Assiff to Zachary Block of Weston, Nov. 25, $163,750.

24 Clearview Drive: Roger Grannis to Leanne Thomas of San Diego, Nov. 26, $285,000.

3 Midrocks Road: Christopher Kyle Kane to Matthew Kirkpatrick, Nov. 27, $344,950.

166 North Street: Chris and Laurie Santini to Brandon and Kristin Santini, Nov. 27, $410,000.