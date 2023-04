RIDGEFIELD — The school board's spending plan for next year earned praise from the Board of Finance as it unanimously approved a combined $162 million budget for the town and school for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"When I did this four years ago, I had a very different feeling about the Board of Ed budget. ... Things have swung around 180 degrees to the positive," finance board member Mike Rettger said at the Tuesday night meeting.

"I feel a much stronger partnership with the Board of Ed on this budget. ... I very much applaud you guys for that change in atmosphere," he added.

The proposed budget comes to a total $162,017,483 budget, with a selectmen budget of about $51.3 million and an education budget of about $110.6 million. If approved by residents, the total town and school budget for the next fiscal year would increase by about 4 percent over this fiscal year's budget of about $156 million.

The town spending plan would call for an increase of 1 percent in the town's mill rate, which is now at 28.43.

Residents can vote on the budget at the annual Town Meeting on May 1 and the Referendum on May 9.

The the school board's proposed 2023-24 budget of $110.6 million would be an increase of about 3.8 percent in spending for the next school year. The school budget plan, as approved by the finance board, is about $4 million more than the current year's budget of $106.6 million.

Salaries and employee benefits account for nearly 80 percent of the education board's budget.

The town's capital budget of about $7.8 million would include the addition of two police officers, to a total of 42, at a cost of about $104,000 for each officer.

Road improvements also play a role in the budget. The finance board approved the selectmen's recommendation for about $2.7 million for improvements in roads/drainage infrastructure, an increase of 66 percent over the current year's road budget of $1.6 million.

Additionally, at Tuesday's meeting, board members approved lowering the debt service cost, which is about $7 million, by $250,000. Board members said they expect some of the town's debt servicing would be slightly less than originally expected.