16 homes sold in Ridgefield in first two weeks of December

Sixteen houses, two condominiums, and one commercial property worth a total of $10,514,900 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Dec. 5 to Dec. 17. Ridgefield property transfers include:

92 Ashbee Lane: Cornelius and Kathleen Doran to Khushru Naterwalla of Woodside, N.Y., Dec. 5, $769,000.

63 Ridgecrest Drive: Franceso and Emily Malagisi of Stonecrest Road to Michael Morano, Dec. 5, $775,000.

8 Quarry Corner (Fox Hill): John Maguire of Catoonah Street to Joseph Yoo of Scarsdale, N.Y., Dec. 6, $160,000.

21 Soundview Drive: Estate of Louise Rossini of Southington to Michael Santini and Chelsea Tessier of Casa Torch Lane, Dec. 6, $402,000.

74 Stonecrest Road: Dario and Kathryn DeMaria to Francesco and Emily Malagisi of Ridgecrest Road, Dec. 6, $770,000.

38 Christopher Road: Richard and Cynthia Rudder to Lorenzo Serra and Louise Skolnick of South Salem, N.Y., Dec. 6, $715,000.

60 Laurel Lane: Kris Kiss to Edward Kiss, Dec. 6, $45,000.

410 Silver Spring Road: Timothy and Melissa Carfi to Edwin and Kathleen Levinstim of University Park, Fla., Dec. 9, $1,785,000.

246 Florida Hill Road: John Fisher to Otar Taktakishvili of Olcott Way, Dec. 10, $540,000.

391 Barrack Hill Road: 391 Barrack Hill Road LLC of South Salem, N.Y., to Fiona and Stephanie Tricot, Dec. 10, $494,000.

659 Danbury Road (Wooster Hollow Cafe): JMF Realty LLC to Sunrise Real Estate Holdings LLC, Dec. 11, $650,000.

22 Green Lane: Nanette Bracken to Josh and Tiffany Smith, Dec. 11, $650,000.

251 Limestone Road: Robert DeFilippo and Kristin Coyle to Ryan Zimmerman and Rebecca Hunter Bauchner of White Plains, N.Y., Dec. 13, $375,000.

183 Limekiln Road: 183 Limekiln LLC of Nursery Road to Jeffrey and Colleen Wolfson of Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 13, $625,000.

1 Wilton Road West (Parcel No. 1): Allens Way LLC to Thomas Sturges Construction LLC of Wilton Road West, Dec. 13, $250,000.

19 Olcott Way (Casagmo): Tyler and Johanna Kremberg of Bedford, N.Y., to Samuel and Heinke Waldbaum of Quincy Close, Dec. 13, $284,900.

89 Donnelly Drive: Estate of Jane Lally of Westport to ONR LLC of Wilton, Dec. 13, $400,000.

15 Hessian Drive: Estate of Nelson Gelfman to Sturges Brothers Inc of Bailey Avenue, Dec. 16, $390,000.

20 Bobby’ s Court: Trust of Alicia and Kevin Snakard of New Canaan to Eduardo Carvalho, Dec. 16, $435,000.