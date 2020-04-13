16 elk killed after E. Idaho haystack collapses

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Sixteen elk died sometime during the winter at an eastern Idaho wildlife management area when a stack of hay containing 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) bales collapsed and fell, crushing some of the elk and causing others to be trampled to death.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Saturday that it appears the elk broke through a high fence and ate at the bottom of the haystack, causing it to collapse.

The haystack is on the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area about 15 miles east of Idaho Falls.

Fish and Game officials investigated after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.

The hay was leftover from an emergency feeding of elk in 2016 following a large wildfire that destroyed the elk's usual forage.

Fish and Game said they plan to remove the remaining hay this summer.

The elk carcasses were removed from the site and left for scavengers.