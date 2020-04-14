https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/15-year-old-girl-charged-in-fatal-shooting-of-15200541.php
15-year--old girl charged in fatal shooting of another teen
NEWPORT, Del. (AP) —
State police have charged a 15- year-old Delaware girl in the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old.
Angelise Merced of Elsmere was charged Monday with manslaughter, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. Merced was arraigned after turning herself in and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center. Bond was set at $130,000 cash.
Merced is charged in the Feb. 15 shooting of Emoni Rivers Boyd at an apartment in Newport.
It was not immediately known whether Merced has a lawyer.
View Comments