WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are asking witnesses to help investigators identify the person who fatally shot a 14-year-old at a party in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs.

Cherokee County sheriff's deputies released video of a fight that they say took place in a Kennesaw apartment before the shooting. Investigators believe participants later went to a house party in Woodstock and that the early Sunday shooting was related to the fight.

A 14-year-old boy was found shot in the torso when deputies arrived around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, died later at a hospital in Marietta. A 19-year-old was shot in the hand and elbow and later released from a hospital in Canton.

Deputies haven't named a suspect or released information about a motive.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker told WAGA-TV that deputies saw cars driving away and people running away in a “chaotic” scene. Baker said about 30 potential witnesses were interviewed, but many more fled.

A woman who lives at the home told WSB-TV that she didn't know the people who were shot and that she didn't know many of the people who showed up at the house uninvited.

“There were no parents, it looks like it might have grown and grown and got out of hand,” Baker said.

A neighbor said he heard at least three rounds of gunshots, with about six shots in each round.

Baker said deputies are looking for information on social media but hope some attendees will be more forthcoming.

“They really didn’t want to talk to detectives and most of them said they didn’t see anything," he said. "A lot of the times there’s a lot of pressure not to say some things so that’s why we’re trying to reach out afterward.”