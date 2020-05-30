13 more Indiana deaths, 693 more cases blamed on COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thirteen more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, while nearly 700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Saturday.

The 13 new deaths increased Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 1,958, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Another 167 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19 and those deaths increase Indiana’s confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 2,125 since the state’s first deaths was recorded on March 15.

An additional 693 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total number of confirmed cases to 34,211, the state agency said.

To date, 256,395 test results have been reported to the state health department and about 13.3% of those results have been positive for the coronavirus, according to the state agency's online coronavirus dashboard.

