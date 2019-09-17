12 homes sold in Ridgefield last week

Twelve houses and two commercial properties worth a total of $8,085,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Sept. 4 to Sept. 12. Ridgefield property transfers include:

78 Crescent Drive: Daniel and Mary Jackson to Joseph and Elissa Turshen of New York, N.Y., Sept. 4, $520,000.

42 Black Pine Ridge: Estate of Carmine Primiano to Cory and Pamela Foppiano, Sept. 4, $715,000.

45 Rockwell Road: Saqib and Madiha Jamshed to Eric and Jill Smith of Norwalk, Sept. 5, $650,000.

8 Millers Lane: Kishore Rao of Jackson Court to Benjamin Couch, Sept. 5, $875,000.

34 North Street: Estate of Patricia Murphy of St. Johns Road to Amy Stackhouse of Redding, Sept. 5, $400,000.

6 Island Hill Avenue: Brian Morgan to Mary and Jonathan Webb of Main Street, Sept. 6, $619,000.

41 Thunder Hill Road: Kathryn O’Shea of McKinnleyville, Calif., to Stephen and Erin Bradley, Sept. 6, $415,000.

32 Tally Ho Road: Peng Zou and Xumin Zhang of Whipstick Road to Bruno Medina and Valeries Storozuk of Doylestown, Penn., Sept. 6, $500,000.

72 Stonecrest Road: Brian and Kathleen Moran of Mulberry Street to Scott and Amber Vanderkerkhof of Cathoonah Street, Sept. 9, $1,215,000.

38 Cains Hill Road: Wojciech and Agata Szumski to Sharon and Shak Adebumpe, Sept. 9, $8000,000.

898 Ethan Allen Highway, Suite 7: DSJS Realty LLC to Johnny Holdings LLC, Sept. 10, $160,000.

38 Grove Street, Unit 2-A: Derm LLC of Danbury to Peachy LLC of Beechwood Lane, Sept. 11, $75,000.

194 North Street: Todd and Kimberly Harper of Farrar Lane to Mark and Elizabeth Raymond of Arlington, Mass., Sept. 11, $699,000.

29 Stonecrest Road: Elizabeth Walsh of Senoka Drive to Philip and Lisa Brand, Sept. 11, $442,000.