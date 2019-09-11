12 Ridgefield High School seniors named National Merit semifinalists

A dozen Ridgefield High School seniors were named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The Ridgefield students recognized were Stephen Chen, Emily Christel, Liam Flaherty, Katherine Landler, Joyce Li, Julia Lin, Nicholas Mantione, Questin McQuilkin, Henry Meyler, Helen Ni, Ryan Pratt, and Ryan Taylor.

The 12 Ridgefielders were among approximately16,000 semifinalists named to the 65th annual scholarship program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.