11K earmarked for storm relief or health insurance could go to Battle of Ridgefield commemoration
RIDGEFIELD — The Board of Selectmen is seeking an additional $11,000 to cover celebrations for the anniversary of the only inland battle fought in Connecticut during the Revolutionary War.
Next month, the town will commemorate the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield with a live reenactment by the 5th Connecticut Regiment, a gala at Lounsbury House and a ceremonial burial honoring the discovery of skeletal remains believed to belong to four soldiers who fought in the engagement.