11 injured as truck crashes at Los Angeles gas station

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pickup truck crashed Tuesday into a Los Angeles gas station. knocking over a fuel pump and slightly injuring 11 people, including five children, the Fire Department reported.

The truck, which was towing a concrete pumping trailer, entered the station in the Panorama City neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m. and hit three cars, according to a Fire Department tweet.

Nobody was trapped in the cars and there wasn't any fire, just a minor gasoline spill, the Fire Department said.

Eleven people received minor injuries and seven were taken to hospitals for evaluation, while four declined to be transported, the agency said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.