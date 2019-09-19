107 DNA swabs from people with convictions destroyed

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say over 100 DNA swabs from people with misdemeanor convictions were inadvertently destroyed by Seattle Police Department evidence warehouse staff members.

The Seattle Times reports officials discovered the mistake earlier this week and the department announced it Wednesday evening.

The 107 swabs, along with 548 others, were being held in the evidence warehouse before transfer to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. Police say there were no open cases related to the swabs.

The remaining swabs were turned over to the Seattle City Attorney's Office for transport to the crime lab Thursday.

The department says it has asked the inspector general's office to review its policies and procedures related to the incident.

Police did not provide further information about how the swabs were destroyed or what the crime lab had intended to do with them.