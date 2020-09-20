10-year-old fatally shot while she, relative play with gun

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed while she and a young relative were playing with a gun inside a home, authorities said.

The shooting in Springfield Township was reported around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Authorities have not released the names of the girl or the other child, but they said neither one lived in the home. They have not said which child was holding the gun or how they came to posses the weapon.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no charges have been filed so far.