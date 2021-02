CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Coast Guard and fire department personnel rescued 10 people who were stranded on ice floes in Lake Erie in Cleveland, authorities said.

Coast Guard Great Lakes said in a Twitter post that an ice rescue team and local agencies responded at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of 10 people stranded on two separate ice floes near Edgewater Park. A helicopter was dispatched from Air Station Detroit for air support.