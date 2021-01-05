10 people to stand trial over deadly 2016 Brussels attacks SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2021 Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 7:32 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten people including the lone known surviving suspect in the 2015 deadly Paris attacks have been ordered to stand trial in connection with the suicide bombings which killed 32 people and injured hundreds in the Brussels subway and airport nearly five years ago.
According to the federal prosecutor's office, the Brussels Chamber of the Council also decided on Tuesday that charges against three others suspects should be dismissed.
