10 more Iowa counties qualify for FEMA assistance program

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved help for residents of 10 more counties that were damaged by an August windstorm, the state announced Tuesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release that FEMA now says individuals and business owners in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama counties can seek help through the Individual Assistance Program.

The program makes money available for costs including housing, personal property replacement and medical expenses.

Linn County, which was hardest hit by the Aug. 10 derecho, qualified for the Individual Assistance Program earlier.

Residents of the 11 counties may apply for help online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.