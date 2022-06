EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police in Eugene say 10 people were arrested during a Friday night protest following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

The arrests were mostly for disorderly conduct, Portland television station KOIN reported. The protest started as a gathering near an anti-abortion-focused pregnancy center and grew to about 75 people, the Eugene Police Department said. It drew a heavy response from local law enforcement.