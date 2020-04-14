10 Tennessee cities joining downtown revitalization program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ten small Tennessee cities have been selected to participate in a state program to help revitalize their downtown commercial districts.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that the communities of Collinwood, Covington, Decaturville, Dunlap, Halls, Hartsville, Madisonville, Somerville, South Pittsburg and Whiteville have been selected for the Tennessee Downtowns program.

Since 2010, the program has focused on helping “revitalize traditional commercial districts, enhance community livability, spur job creation and maintain the historic character of downtown districts,” according to a news release from the department.

The two-year program includes community training in the Main Street America downtown revitalization program and a $15,000 grant for an improvement project.

Communities that complete the program are eligible for Commercial Facade Improvement Grants and Main Street designation.