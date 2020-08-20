1 woman is dead after train and vehicle collide in Baltimore

This areiel photo provided by WJLA-TV shows emergency personnel respond to the scene of an accident in Baltimore, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Authorities say a woman has died after a personal vehicle collided with a light-rail train. Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday in downtown Baltimore when a vehicle became wedged between two light-rail train cars. (WJLA-TV via AP) less This areiel photo provided by WJLA-TV shows emergency personnel respond to the scene of an accident in Baltimore, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Authorities say a woman has died after a personal vehicle collided ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 1 woman is dead after train and vehicle collide in Baltimore 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman has died after a personal vehicle collided with a light-rail train in Baltimore on Thursday, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

Adams said the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. in downtown Baltimore.

Three people were inside the car, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, Adams said. A 7-year-old child and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.