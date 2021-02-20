1 person killed when snowmobile crashes into trees in Madrid

MADRID, Maine (AP) — A snowmobile rider was killed on Friday when his sled veered off a trail and crashed into a stand of trees, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Ryan Ducharme, 34, of Spencer, Massachusetts, was on a connector trail on Beech Hill Road in Madrid around 10:30 p.m. when he crashed. He had been with his brother and two other snowmobile riders heading to their camp, the department said. When the others noticed that Ducharme was no longer behind them, his brother circled back and found him unresponsive off the trail.