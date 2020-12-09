1 person fatally shot in north Scottsdale in a homicide case

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — One person has died after a shooting in north Scottsdale, police said Tuesday.

They said officers responded to a home after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said the victim was an adult and it’s a homicide case.

They didn’t immediately release the victim’s name and age or any word about a possible suspect in the fatal shooting.