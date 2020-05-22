1 killed by falling tractor attachment near Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A person has died in a farming accident south of Cedar Rapids, authorities said.

Deputies and medics were called Thursday afternoon to an area southeast of the city’s airport for an accident, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Arriving emergency responders found a tractor with a collapsed attachment that had fallen on the tractor’s driver. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name pending notification of family members.