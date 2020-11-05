1 found dead, another person arrested in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating that latest homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a home near Terrace Street and Leavenworth Road for a report of a disturbance, police said. Arriving officers found a man inside dead from a a gunshot wound.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name or give details about what may have led up to the shooting.

A suspect in the shooting was also inside the home and was arrested, police said. The death marked the city’s 50th homicide this year.