CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Three prisoners who escaped from the Cullman County Jail were recaptured, including one who authorities said led officers on a chase in a stolen car, but a fourth man convicted of killing his parents remained on the loose early Friday.

Leo Chavez, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in January after being convicted of murder in the slayings, was the subject of a manhunt and a $5,000 reward, the sheriff's office said in a news release.