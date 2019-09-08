1 dead, 4 injured in small plane crash at Henderson airport

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Officials say one person died and four others were injured after a plane crashed near Henderson Executive Airport, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports .

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards tells the newspaper that the plane crashed Saturday night just south of the airport. One person died, and four people were hospitalized.

Richards says three of the people hospitalized had serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries.