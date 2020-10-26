1 dead, 1 critical in triple shooting in Southern California

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting in Southern California, authorities said.

Gunfire was reported late Saturday in a residential area of Santa Paula, the Ventura County Star reported.

When officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds, police said. One victim died at the scene and the other was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the newspaper.

While officers investigated the scene, a third shooting victim arrived at a hospital emergency room, police said. His condition wasn't known.

Interim Santa Paula police Chief Ish Cordero said some type of verbal confrontation took place on a sidewalk prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.