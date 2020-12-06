Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-17-18-22-26-28-32-37-44-45-47-52-60-61-64-65-69-72-77-80, BE: 22

(two, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: twenty-two)