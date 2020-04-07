Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-02-03-13-15-20-27-30-36-42-44-50-54-56-57-63-66-71-72-78, BE: 72

(one, two, three, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-two)