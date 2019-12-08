Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-03-05-06-17-26-27-28-30-33-38-41-42-46-54-60-62-67-73-78, BE: 26

(one, three, five, six, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-six)