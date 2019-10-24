Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

04-08-16-18-24-26-28-33-36-48-50-53-58-61-62-65-67-68-75-80, BE: 80

(four, eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-five, eighty; BE: eighty)