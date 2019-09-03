Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

01-07-08-14-15-21-23-27-28-34-48-49-50-51-58-60-62-70-72-78, BE: 62

(one, seven, eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight; BE: sixty-two)