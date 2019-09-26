Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

05-06-09-12-19-20-27-29-33-38-48-60-66-68-69-70-72-73-76-80, BE: 73

(five, six, nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, eighty; BE: seventy-three)