Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:

07-17-23-28-29-30-34-37-45-46-49-50-56-63-66-68-71-75-79-80

(seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty)