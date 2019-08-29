https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/lottery/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Pick-10-game-14396270.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 10' game
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the New York Lottery's "Pick 10" game were:
01-07-09-10-18-19-22-23-25-34-39-41-47-52-55-56-66-71-77-79
(one, seven, nine, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
