Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:
04-06-07-09-11-12-13-20-22-23-24-28-30-34-41-47-48-51-56-57
(four, six, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven)
