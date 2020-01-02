Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

03-04-08-15-16-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-31-50-61-63-65-66-75-80

(three, four, eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-five, eighty)