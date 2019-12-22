Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

02-06-11-12-16-21-30-31-34-41-45-48-49-51-54-62-70-71-73-74

(two, six, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty-two, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-four)