Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Keno" game were:

06-10-13-20-24-26-29-32-36-37-43-48-52-55-58-67-68-69-74-78

(six, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-eight)