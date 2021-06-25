The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-7-8

(one, seven, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

6-6-9

(six, six, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

7-2-1-0

(seven, two, one, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

7-6-9-9

(seven, six, nine, nine)

Natural State Jackpot

03-05-06-18-32

(three, five, six, eighteen, thirty-two)

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

Daily 3 Midday

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Daily 4

1-3-8-5

(one, three, eight, five)

Daily Derby

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:44.22

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 44.22)

Fantasy 5

25-31-32-34-39

(twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-04-25-28-32

(two, four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-0

(nine, four, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-2

(zero, zero, two)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

4-0-2, WB: 8

(four, zero, two; WB: eight)

Play4 Day

3-6-0-0, WB: 2

(three, six, zero, zero; WB: two)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

03-06-15-22-24-34

(three, six, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $64,000

Play 3 Day

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

Play 3 Night

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

Play 4 Day

3-4-7-1

(three, four, seven, one)

Play 4 Night

9-0-2-1

(nine, zero, two, one)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

3-3

(three, three)

DC 2 Midday

4-3

(four, three)

DC 3 Evening

3-7-5

(three, seven, five)

DC 3 Midday

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

DC 4 Evening

6-9-3-4

(six, nine, three, four)

DC 4 Midday

0-7-6-6

(zero, seven, six, six)

DC 5 Evening

1-6-5-7-9

(one, six, five, seven, nine)

DC 5 Midday

5-1-3-7-8

(five, one, three, seven, eight)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

0-1, Fireball: 3

(zero, one; Fireball: three)

Pick 2 Midday

7-5, Fireball: 9

(seven, five; Fireball: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-5, Fireball: 3

(eight, seven, five; Fireball: three)

Pick 3 Midday

8-5-5, Fireball: 9

(eight, five, five; Fireball: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-7-1-7, Fireball: 3

(nine, seven, one, seven; Fireball: three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-0-9-2, Fireball: 9

(two, zero, nine, two; Fireball: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

2-9-2-8-0, Fireball: 3

(two, nine, two, eight, zero; Fireball: three)

Pick 5 Midday

5-4-5-7-3, Fireball: 9

(five, four, five, seven, three; Fireball: nine)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

3-5-4-0

(three, five, four, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

4-8-7-5

(four, eight, seven, five)

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-5-7-8-2

(eight, five, seven, eight, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-4-0-8-0

(six, four, zero, eight, zero)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

3-6-9

(three, six, nine)

Pick 3 Night

2-6-0

(two, six, zero)

Pick 4 Day

8-1-1-1

(eight, one, one, one)

Pick 4 Night

5-5-2-0

(five, five, two, zero)

Weekly Grand

12-21-22-27-30

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-06-13-18-45

(one, six, thirteen, eighteen, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-05-06-13-14-18-27-31-32-33-34-35-39-48-50-51-66-68-78, BE: 50

(one, three, five, six, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-eight; BE: fifty)

Daily Three-Midday

6-1-5, SB: 8

(six, one, five; SB: eight)

Daily Four-Midday

6-2-5-2, SB: 8

(six, two, five, two; SB: eight)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-5-2

(six, two, five, two)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

Daily Pick 3

5-4-8

(five, four, eight)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-1

(two, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-2-2

(one, one, two, two)

MAINE

World Poker Tour

AH-KS-2D-3D-7D

(AH, KS, 2D, 3D, 7D)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QD-KH-QS-6H-6S

(QD, KH, QS, 6H, 6S)

Bonus Match 5

01-11-26-32-37, Bonus: 34

(one, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-four)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

Pick 3 Midday

5-9-8

(five, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

8-8-5-4

(eight, eight, five, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-4-2-4

(zero, four, two, four)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

02-04-08-09-20

(two, four, eight, nine, twenty)

Numbers Evening

8-7-4-3

(eight, seven, four, three)

Numbers Midday

3-8-5-5

(three, eight, five, five)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

QC-KS-10C-2D-2S

(QC, KS, 10C, 2D, 2S)

Midday Daily 3

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

Midday Daily 4

1-9-4-7

(one, nine, four, seven)

Daily 3

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Daily 4

6-0-2-9

(six, zero, two, nine)

Fantasy 5

02-15-18-23-34

(two, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $149,000

Keno

05-06-09-10-17-22-23-25-28-30-31-40-41-44-47-53-54-61-62-67-76-79

(five, six, nine, ten, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

1-8-1

(one, eight, one)

Gopher 5

19-23-27-31-36

(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $385,000

Northstar Cash

03-17-22-26-27

(three, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-5

(six, nine, five)

Pick 4 Evening

7-6-3-3

(seven, six, three, three)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-0-5

(six, seven, zero, five)

Show Me Cash

07-08-12-13-26

(seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, twenty-six)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

03-07-09-24, Bonus: 12

(three, seven, nine, twenty-four; Bonus: twelve)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 12, Day: 23, Year: 70

(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-three; Year: seventy)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

9-5-4, Fireball: 9

(nine, five, four; Fireball: nine)

Midday Pick 4

2-5-3-3, Fireball: 9

(two, five, three, three; Fireball: nine)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

0-9-0

(zero, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Day

0-9-3-4

(zero, nine, three, four)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

Win 4 Midday

4-6-3-4

(four, six, three, four)

Pick 10

02-03-08-10-18-19-22-25-28-33-34-36-38-42-45-50-58-73-74-80

(two, three, eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five, fifty, fifty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

0-8-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, eight, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Pick 4 Day

7-7-2-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(seven, seven, two, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

9-9-2

(nine, nine, two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-1-7-0

(two, one, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-0-0

(one, nine, zero, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

0-4-0-2-8

(zero, four, zero, two, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

3-3-5-1-8

(three, three, five, one, eight)

Rolling Cash 5

03-11-18-25-32

(three, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-07-10-16-18-22-27-30

(two, seven, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Pick 4 1PM

5-7-6-0

(five, seven, six, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

3-9-9-8

(three, nine, nine, eight)

Pick 4 7PM

5-0-7-0

(five, zero, seven, zero)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

19-30-37-40-43

(nineteen, thirty, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $930,000

Match 6 Lotto

04-06-18-23-35-47

(four, six, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $3.75 million

Pick 2 Day

6-8, Wild: 7

(six, eight; Wild: seven)

Pick 2 Evening

4-9, Wild: 8

(four, nine; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

2-3-1, Wild: 7

(two, three, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

3-7-7, Wild: 8

(three, seven, seven; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

3-0-8-9, Wild: 7

(three, zero, eight, nine; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-2-9-1, Wild: 8

(nine, two, nine, one; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

6-5-1-4-3, Wild: 7

(six, five, one, four, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

0-6-9-1-1, Wild: 8

(zero, six, nine, one, one; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

01-02-09-10-15

(one, two, nine, ten, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

9-6-5-3

(nine, six, five, three)

Numbers Midday

5-2-7-4

(five, two, seven, four)

Wild Money

03-19-29-30-35, Extra: 32

(three, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five; Extra: thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $38,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

01-03-05-20-21, Power-Up: 2

(one, three, five, twenty, twenty-one; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-1, FB: 4

(four, six, one; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-3, FB: 8

(seven, six, three; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

9-3-6-1, FB: 4

(nine, three, six, one; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-8-7, FB: 8

(seven, one, eight, seven; FB: eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

5-2-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(five, two, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 3 Midday

2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 3 Morning

1-5-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, five, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Evening

5-0-7-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, zero, seven, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 4 Midday

6-0-1-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(six, zero, one, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Morning

3-6-5-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, six, five, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-08-09-10-11-12-14-16-19-22

(one, two, four, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-06-07-08-12-13-14-15-16-17-19

(two, three, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-06-08-09-11-13-17-18-21-23

(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

1-5-9-0, FIREBALL: 6

(one, five, nine, zero; FIREBALL: six)

Daily 4 Evening

1-4-9-9, FIREBALL: 1

(one, four, nine, nine; FIREBALL: one)

Daily 4 Morning

1-5-7-4, FIREBALL: 6

(one, five, seven, four; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Day

8-6-2, FIREBALL: 3

(eight, six, two; FIREBALL: three)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-4, FIREBALL: 6

(three, one, four; FIREBALL: six)

Pick 3 Morning

9-7-3, FIREBALL: 5

(nine, seven, three; FIREBALL: five)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

2-3-9, FB: 5

(two, three, nine; FB: five)

Pick 4 Day

3-7-0-8, FB: 4

(three, seven, zero, eight; FB: four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-03-04-07-11-18

(one, three, four, seven, eleven, eighteen)

Daily 3

2-2-8

(two, two, eight)

Daily 4

7-8-8-9

(seven, eight, eight, nine)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-06-07-08-09-10-11-14-18-19

(two, three, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen)

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-05-06-08-09-10-12-14-21

(one, two, three, five, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-2-9

(three, six, two, nine)

Daily Pick 3

5-7-8

(five, seven, eight)

Daily Pick 4

9-3-5-6

(nine, three, five, six)