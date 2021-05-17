The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

2-7-5

(two, seven, five)

Cash 3 Midday

0-2-3

(zero, two, three)

Cash 4 Evening

3-6-3-1

(three, six, three, one)

Cash 4 Midday

3-2-2-2

(three, two, two, two)

Natural State Jackpot

21-25-34-35-36

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six)

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

9-5-9

(nine, five, nine)

Daily 4

0-5-7-1

(zero, five, seven, one)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.07

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.07)

Fantasy 5

08-18-22-23-31

(eight, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Evening

5-5-0

(five, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-2

(nine, zero, two)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

7-9-4, WB: 4

(seven, nine, four; WB: four)

Play4 Day

4-5-3-3, WB: 1

(four, five, three, three; WB: one)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

14-16-17-20-25-33

(fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $58,000

Play 3 Day

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

Play 3 Night

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

Play 4 Day

5-5-2-7

(five, five, two, seven)

Play 4 Night

4-0-1-8

(four, zero, one, eight)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-0

(one, zero)

DC 2 Midday

8-5

(eight, five)

DC 3 Evening

1-3-4

(one, three, four)

DC 3 Midday

3-9-9

(three, nine, nine)

DC 4 Evening

6-4-0-1

(six, four, zero, one)

DC 4 Midday

7-8-0-7

(seven, eight, zero, seven)

DC 5 Evening

6-5-3-5-5

(six, five, three, five, five)

DC 5 Midday

6-5-6-5-7

(six, five, six, five, seven)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

2-6, Fireball:

(two, six; Fireball: zero)

Pick 2 Midday

7-2, Fireball: 7

(seven, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

9-0-2, Fireball:

(nine, zero, two; Fireball: zero)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-8, Fireball: 7

(eight, two, eight; Fireball: seven)

Pick 4 Evening

5-2-8-7, Fireball:

(five, two, eight, seven; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-8-4, Fireball: 7

(six, seven, eight, four; Fireball: seven)

Pick 5 Evening

8-5-5-0-3, Fireball:

(eight, five, five, zero, three; Fireball: zero)

Pick 5 Midday

8-4-9-8-3, Fireball: 7

(eight, four, nine, eight, three; Fireball: seven)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

Cash 4 Evening

1-0-6-6

(one, zero, six, six)

Cash 4 Midday

7-1-8-6

(seven, one, eight, six)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-6-9-1-2

(three, six, nine, one, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-1-3-4-8

(four, one, three, four, eight)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

5-1-6

(five, one, six)

Pick 4 Day

7-3-2-6

(seven, three, two, six)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

03-08-22-29-42

(three, eight, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-04-10-19-21-22-27-28-31-34-37-44-48-49-57-58-59-66-74, BE: 44

(one, two, four, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-six, seventy-four; BE: forty-four)

Daily Three-Midday

7-0-8, SB: 7

(seven, zero, eight; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Midday

2-0-9-8, SB: 7

(two, zero, nine, eight; SB: seven)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-8

(seven, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-0-9-8

(two, zero, nine, eight)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-2

(four, two, two)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-1-7-9

(eight, one, seven, nine)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

3C-4C-5D-7D-7S

(3C, 4C, 5D, 7D, 7S)

Bonus Match 5

04-15-21-38-39, Bonus: 18

(four, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Bonus: eighteen)

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-4

(seven, five, four)

Pick 4 Evening

2-0-1-9

(two, zero, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-7-6-6

(four, seven, six, six)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

02-14-16-21-30

(two, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty)

Numbers Evening

0-4-5-7

(zero, four, five, seven)

Numbers Midday

3-6-5-4

(three, six, five, four)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

KD-QH-KH-10C-5S

(KD, QH, KH, 10C, 5S)

Midday Daily 3

7-3-1

(seven, three, one)

Midday Daily 4

7-7-6-3

(seven, seven, six, three)

Daily 3

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

Daily 4

5-6-1-6

(five, six, one, six)

Fantasy 5

11-16-25-26-32

(eleven, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

Keno

01-03-06-09-11-13-17-23-25-30-32-35-43-51-56-65-66-68-71-73-77-80

(one, three, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

9-8-2

(nine, eight, two)

Gopher 5

14-18-23-31-46

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.01 million

Northstar Cash

08-19-23-25-31

(eight, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

1-4-9

(one, four, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-3

(eight, two, three)

Pick 4 Evening

8-3-0-0

(eight, three, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-5-8

(three, three, five, eight)

Show Me Cash

04-11-19-27-31

(four, eleven, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

01-16-20-30, Bonus: 3

(one, sixteen, twenty, thirty; Bonus: three)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

0-0-4, Fireball: 6

(zero, zero, four; Fireball: six)

Midday Pick 4

8-0-4-6, Fireball: 6

(eight, zero, four, six; Fireball: six)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

Pick 4 Day

8-7-2-9

(eight, seven, two, nine)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

Win 4 Midday

9-9-2-4

(nine, nine, two, four)

Pick 10

08-10-19-26-27-28-31-40-43-46-47-52-53-55-60-63-68-71-73-79

(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

0-2-3, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, two, three; Lucky Sum: five)

Pick 4 Day

3-8-6-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, eight, six, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

17-20-21-26-35-40, Kicker: 4-6-5-7-2-8

(seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty; Kicker: four, six, five, seven, two, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $8.4 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-1

(zero, nine, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-5

(four, eight, five)

Pick 4 Evening

9-6-5-4

(nine, six, five, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-4-9

(two, three, four, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

4-7-0-9-7

(four, seven, zero, nine, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-8-0-4

(one, eight, eight, zero, four)

Rolling Cash 5

04-07-28-35-36

(four, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-08-12-14-17-22-25-32

(four, eight, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

Pick 4 1PM

9-8-2-2

(nine, eight, two, two)

Pick 4 4PM

3-2-2-4

(three, two, two, four)

Pick 4 7PM

4-8-8-5

(four, eight, eight, five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

03-18-26-37-41

(three, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $470,000

Match 6 Lotto

05-07-11-25-36-38

(five, seven, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $710,000

Pick 2 Day

1-8, Wild: 9

(one, eight; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

1-9, Wild: 6

(one, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 3 Day

2-5-6, Wild: 9

(two, five, six; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

1-0-4, Wild: 6

(one, zero, four; Wild: six)

Pick 4 Day

0-9-5-1, Wild: 9

(zero, nine, five, one; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-4-9, Wild: 6

(four, seven, four, nine; Wild: six)

Pick 5 Day

5-5-9-7-0, Wild: 9

(five, five, nine, seven, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

9-7-7-5-1, Wild: 6

(nine, seven, seven, five, one; Wild: six)

Treasure Hunt

03-06-12-16-28

(three, six, twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $52,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-9-1-5

(three, nine, one, five)

Numbers Midday

3-6-6-0

(three, six, six, zero)

Wild Money

08-14-19-32-35, Extra: 1

(eight, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five; Extra: one)

Estimated jackpot: $249,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

13-15-18-26-38, Power-Up: 3

(thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-6-0, FB: 8

(seven, six, zero; FB: eight)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-4, FB:

(four, one, four; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Evening

6-2-1-0, FB: 8

(six, two, one, zero; FB: eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-0-9, FB:

(one, one, zero, nine; FB: zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

4-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, two, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 3 Midday

7-3-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(seven, three, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Cash 3 Morning

6-1-3, Lucky Sum: 10

(six, one, three; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Evening

6-8-4-5, Lucky Sum: 23

(six, eight, four, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Cash 4 Midday

4-1-5-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(four, one, five, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Morning

8-5-5-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, five, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-05-08-10-12-15-16-20-23-24

(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-07-09-13-14-15-18-19-21-22-23-24

(one, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-06-09-12-13-17-18-19-21-22

(two, three, four, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Daily 4 Day

0-3-2-7, FIREBALL: 2

(zero, three, two, seven; FIREBALL: two)

Daily 4 Evening

6-8-7-2, FIREBALL: 9

(six, eight, seven, two; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Morning

7-3-8-2, FIREBALL: 2

(seven, three, eight, two; FIREBALL: two)

Pick 3 Day

4-9-9, FIREBALL: 9

(four, nine, nine; FIREBALL: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-3, FIREBALL:

(one, five, three; FIREBALL: zero)

Pick 3 Morning

1-0-2, FIREBALL: 2

(one, zero, two; FIREBALL: two)

VIRGINIA

Pick 3 Day

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

Pick 4 Day

9-4-2-7

(nine, four, two, seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

09-10-16-21-23-25

(nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Daily 3

7-9-0

(seven, nine, zero)

Daily 4

4-6-7-4

(four, six, seven, four)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-06-08-09-10-11-15-19-20-21-22

(two, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-9-3

(seven, nine, nine, three)