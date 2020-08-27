Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

3-7-2

(three, seven, two)

Cash 3 Midday

2-4-8

(two, four, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

7-7-2-3

(seven, seven, two, three)

Cash 4 Midday

8-1-6-2

(eight, one, six, two)

Natural State Jackpot

03-04-07-17-34

(three, four, seven, seventeen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

4-0-3

(four, zero, three)

Daily 3 Midday

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

Daily 4

4-0-9-1

(four, zero, nine, one)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.49

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.49)

Fantasy 5

16-17-20-23-33

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three)

COLORADO

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-3

(seven, eight, three)

CONNECTICUT

Play3 Day

7-5-0

(seven, five, zero)

Play4 Day

2-5-7-2

(two, five, seven, two)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

16-17-18-20-23-30

(sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $94,000

Play 3 Day

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

Play 3 Night

5-3-5

(five, three, five)

Play 4 Day

4-6-1-3

(four, six, one, three)

Play 4 Night

8-6-5-1

(eight, six, five, one)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

5-5

(five, five)

DC 2 Midday

6-7

(six, seven)

DC 3 Evening

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

DC 3 Midday

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

DC 4 Evening

4-8-4-2

(four, eight, four, two)

DC 4 Midday

3-3-8-9

(three, three, eight, nine)

DC 5 Evening

1-1-3-0-5

(one, one, three, zero, five)

DC 5 Midday

5-8-9-7-8

(five, eight, nine, seven, eight)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

0-3

(zero, three)

Pick 2 Midday

2-2

(two, two)

Pick 3 Evening

8-2-9

(eight, two, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

5-1-9-6

(five, one, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-0-7

(one, four, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Evening

7-6-0-0-6

(seven, six, zero, zero, six)

Pick 5 Midday

9-2-8-9-6

(nine, two, eight, nine, six)

GEORGIA

Cash 3 Evening

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

Cash 3 Midday

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

Cash 4 Evening

8-2-6-0

(eight, two, six, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

7-5-8-9

(seven, five, eight, nine)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-2-0-5-2

(nine, two, zero, five, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

8-0-2-9-3

(eight, zero, two, nine, three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

5-7-0

(five, seven, zero)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

21-22-30-33-36

(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

08-13-25-27-36-38-39-42-50-53-55-57-62-64-65-66-74-77-78-80, BE: 39

(eight, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: thirty-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

5-7-7, SB: 5

(five, seven, seven; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

7-6-1-6, SB: 5

(seven, six, one, six; SB: five)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-7

(five, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

7-6-1-6

(seven, six, one, six)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-3

(three, three, three)

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-3-5

(two, nine, three, five)

MAINE

WPT

AH-KS-6H-10H-5S

(AH, KS, 6H, 10H, 5S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

QC-AD-4C-5D-8D

(QC, AD, 4C, 5D, 8D)

Bonus Match 5

12-15-32-36-38, Bonus: 3

(twelve, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Bonus: three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-6

(eight, seven, six)

Pick 3 Midday

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

Pick 4 Evening

9-4-4-8

(nine, four, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-2-8

(one, three, two, eight)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

03-09-15-22-28

(three, nine, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight)

Numbers Evening

4-5-2-2

(four, five, two, two)

Numbers Midday

7-8-7-7

(seven, eight, seven, seven)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

09-11-12-19-26-30

(nine, eleven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $15.9 million

Poker Lotto

5C-6C-8C-5D-3S

(5C, 6C, 8C, 5D, 3S)

Midday Daily 3

4-4-6

(four, four, six)

Midday Daily 4

9-1-3-9

(nine, one, three, nine)

Daily 3

1-9-4

(one, nine, four)

Daily 4

1-5-5-9

(one, five, five, nine)

Fantasy 5

01-04-09-19-33

(one, four, nine, nineteen, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-04-05-19-22-24-27-30-31-32-38-42-48-50-53-54-63-66-70-73-76-78

(one, four, five, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

Gopher 5

13-16-40-46-47

(thirteen, sixteen, forty, forty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.53 million

Northstar Cash

02-03-05-11-21

(two, three, five, eleven, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

01-07-08-28-39-41

(one, seven, eight, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $5.7 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-1-4

(zero, one, four)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-6-5-3

(zero, six, five, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-3-9-2

(five, three, nine, two)

Show Me Cash

09-17-22-27-36

(nine, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $147,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

02-08-09-19, Bonus: 6

(two, eight, nine, nineteen; Bonus: six)

NEW JERSEY

Midday Pick 3

2-5-8, Fireball: 2

(two, five, eight; Fireball: two)

Midday Pick 4

5-2-3-6, Fireball: 2

(five, two, three, six; Fireball: two)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

4-5-3

(four, five, three)

Pick 4 Day

3-0-2-0

(three, zero, two, zero)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

Win 4 Midday

1-8-7-9

(one, eight, seven, nine)

Numbers Evening

3-1-5

(three, one, five)

Win 4 Evening

4-4-5-7

(four, four, five, seven)

Pick 10

01-02-09-18-19-23-26-27-34-38-45-48-49-52-62-72-74-75-76-80

(one, two, nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

5-8-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(five, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Pick 4 Day

3-2-7-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, two, seven, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

09-12-24-27-35-36, Kicker: 3-1-8-2-9-2

(nine, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six; Kicker: three, one, eight, two, nine, two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-0-9

(zero, zero, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

Pick 4 Evening

2-1-1-2

(two, one, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-0-3

(one, six, zero, three)

Pick 5 Evening

8-4-3-8-5

(eight, four, three, eight, five)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-2-1-5

(one, eight, two, one, five)

Rolling Cash 5

11-20-26-28-33

(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-06-11-16-FREE-18-24-28-31

(three, six, eleven, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Pick 4 1PM

3-8-4-1

(three, eight, four, one)

Pick 4 4PM

4-8-0-2

(four, eight, zero, two)

Pick 4 7PM

8-6-6-3

(eight, six, six, three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

01-15-23-24-31

(one, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Match 6 Lotto

07-13-16-18-22-46

(seven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.16 million

Pick 2 Day

6-3, Wild: 3

(six, three; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

3-8, Wild: 4

(three, eight; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

7-7-7, Wild: 3

(seven, seven, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

7-6-3, Wild: 4

(seven, six, three; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-5-8, Wild: 3

(eight, five, five, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-0-4, Wild: 4

(four, three, zero, four; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

5-4-6-0-8, Wild: 3

(five, four, six, zero, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

4-5-7-6-7, Wild: 4

(four, five, seven, six, seven; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

03-12-16-21-24

(three, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

1-9-0-9

(one, nine, zero, nine)

Numbers Midday

1-0-3-2

(one, zero, three, two)

Wild Money

02-14-18-29-37, Extra: 1

(two, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Extra: one)

Estimated jackpot: $63,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

18-19-33-35-38, Power-Up: 3

(eighteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-9-1

(two, nine, one)

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-7-9

(nine, five, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-9-7

(eight, three, nine, seven)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 3 Midday

5-6-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, six, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 3 Morning

3-5-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, five, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 4 Evening

6-6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 21

(six, six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Midday

2-8-6-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, eight, six, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 4 Morning

0-2-3-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, two, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

02-03-06-10-11-16-17-19-20-21-22-23

(two, three, six, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-08-09-11-12-13-15-18-19-22-23

(three, four, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-05-07-10-11-13-14-20-21-22-23

(one, two, five, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

9-9-5-4, FIREBALL: 3

(nine, nine, five, four; FIREBALL: three)

Daily 4 Evening

2-3-7-5, FIREBALL: 7

(two, three, seven, five; FIREBALL: seven)

Daily 4 Morning

9-5-9-7, FIREBALL: 7

(nine, five, nine, seven; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Day

9-9-7, FIREBALL: 1

(nine, nine, seven; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Evening

8-1-7, FIREBALL: 1

(eight, one, seven; FIREBALL: one)

Pick 3 Morning

6-9-2, FIREBALL: 8

(six, nine, two; FIREBALL: eight)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-04-06-08-29

(three, four, six, eight, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Day

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Day

2-1-1-7

(two, one, one, seven)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

0-5-7

(zero, five, seven)

Daily 4

9-7-4-2

(nine, seven, four, two)

WISCONSIN

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-07-10-11-12-13-15-16-19-22

(two, four, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-6

(five, three, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-6-7

(six, four, six, seven)